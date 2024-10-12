Chipinge Hospital Rocked By Baby Swapping Scandal

After breastfeeding her son and retiring for the night, Masocha woke up the next morning to find that the baby had been swapped with a baby girl.

Birth records confirm that Masocha had indeed delivered a baby boy.

The Chipinge District Medical Officer, Dr. Ozmore Matekenya, said he was still gathering the finer details of this incident.

The acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland Province, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, has also confirmed that the authorities are investigating the case. He said:

On September 21, at around 8 pm, Ms Masocha delivered a baby boy at Chipinge District Hospital through normal birth. Immediately after delivery, Blessing Mutimbu who assisted her in giving birth lifted the newborn baby in front of the mother for confirmation of the baby’s sex as per the hospital procedure. Ms Masocha saw and acknowledged that her newborn baby was a male child, and Mutimbu then dressed up the baby and recorded him as a boy in the hospital records before returning the baby to its mother. In happiness, Ms Masocha called her husband, Mr Tavonga Masi, telling him that she had safely delivered a baby boy. Ms Masocha slept on the same bed with her baby and did not change his nappies during the night. On September 22, Mr Masi visited Ms Masocha in the maternity ward to see their new baby. He did not stay for long and left without checking the baby’s sex. On the same day around 10 am, Ms Masocha checked her baby’s nappies and discovered that the baby was a girl. In a state of shock, Ms Masocha checked the hospital record book and noted that, indeed, the baby had been recorded as a boy. She called Mr Masi to inquire about the discrepancy, but did not get any satisfactory answers, and reported the matter to the police. The scene was attended by the police. So far no suspect has been picked for questioning. As we speak, detectives are on the ground investigating the matter to ascertain what really transpired.

Further investigations revealed that three women, including Masocha, had delivered babies at Chipinge District Hospital on the same day.

To establish the paternity of the baby at the centre of this incident, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said DNA tests will be conducted on the various parties involved.

