Rescheduled PSL Fixtures: Ngezi Host Hwange, Dynamos Take On Chicken Inn

5 minutes ago Sat, 12 Oct 2024 11:25:42 GMT

Two matches of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) have been rescheduled for this weekend, which coincides with the FIFA international break.

Normally, during international breaks, club football is suspended to accommodate national team games.

The 2024 PSL champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup winners, Dynamos, were involved in CAF inter-club competitions over the past few weeks.

