Rescheduled PSL Fixtures: Ngezi Host Hwange, Dynamos Take On Chicken Inn
Two matches of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) have been rescheduled for this weekend, which coincides with the FIFA international break.
Normally, during international breaks, club football is suspended to accommodate national team games.
The 2024 PSL champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup winners, Dynamos, were involved in CAF inter-club competitions over the past few weeks.
As a result, the two clubs could not fulfil some local fixtures as they were participating in CAF inter-club competitions, leaving them having to play catch up.
This Saturday, 12 October, Ngezi Platinum Stars will host Hwange at their home ground, the Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi.
The following day, on Sunday, 13 October, Dynamos will take on Chicken Inn at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare.
Both Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos have two games in hand. Ngezi have 43 points, while Dynamos have 38 points from 27 matches.
Dynamos will be missing key players this Sunday, including striker Sydney Urikhob (injury), Freddy Alick (suspended), Emmanuel Jalai (national team duty), and Emmanuel Paga.
More: Pindula News