Think Twice Before You Speak, Nees Responds To Chitembwe

In his post-match remarks after Makepekepe came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win over DeMbare, Chitembwe said:

I'm one kind of person who speaks his mind, not caring what people think of what I say but I'm extremely disappointed with what happened with Godknows. He is an important player and he is our captain and for that matter, we need him in important matches like this one. But if some clown thinks he can make decisions on behalf of the team that I coach then it's very unfortunate. It appears as if we are 40 or 50 years back in football terms that is and I'm not happy about it.

Nees was asked to respond to Chitembwe’s critical comments following the Warriors’ 1-0 victory over Namibia in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday. In response, Nees said:

This is an example of what football pressure do to people and what people do to football. In some countries I have worked before, the coach’s career would be finished forever. We as coaches should accept that we are public figures, and we can’t talk whatever we want about other people in public. I think he was under pressure and that’s the life of a football coach. I’m not angry with him but people should think twice about what they say.

