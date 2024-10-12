Zimbabwean Referee Banned 5 Years, Fined US$116 000 For Accepting US$400 Bribe

The two additional charges of gross incompetence and failure to observe the principle of fair play that had been brought against Hiya were ultimately dismissed by the disciplinary committee.

The centre referee for the match, Tichaona Mbire, was cleared of all charges by the ZIFA Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Florence Jambwa, after a complete trial. Part of the judgement reads:

In aggravation it was noted that the charges proffered against the respondent attract a harsh sentence of up to a lifetime ban from any football related activity. His lengthy service was also considered to aggravate the charges as he was expected to have known the rules better and the consequences of accepting a bribe and match manipulation. The Disciplinary Committee imposed a five-match suspension on the respondent for Charge 3, reflecting the seriousness of his conduct during the match. Additionally, for Charge 4, the Respondent received a five-year ban from participating in any football-related activities, along with a fine of CHF 100,000, payable in the equivalent amount in United States Dollars. These sanctions underscored the committee’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the sport and addressing any misconduct associated with the Respondent’s actions. The imposed penalty considers the severity of the breach, and the fact that he is a first offender. The sentence also acts as deterrent to other officials and reinforces the message that accepting a bribe, match manipulation and corruption will not be tolerated. It guarantees that the playing field remains level and the game remains free of malevolent outside influences.

On May 12, a controversy erupted when a Dynamos supporter accused referee Hiya of accepting a $400 bribe to influence the match in favour of Dynamos, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The supporter stormed the referees’ changing rooms demanding reimbursement.

Fans protested by invading the pitch and throwing missiles after controversial decisions, including disallowing a goal from each team for offside.

An investigation by the ZIFA Referees Committee, led by Brighton Mudzamiri, Wilfred Mukuna, and Tapfumanei Mutengwa, found Hiya guilty of accepting the bribe and manipulating the game, leading to his prosecution by the ZIFA Disciplinary Committee.

