Zvishavane Man Murders Ex-Girlfriend's Husband, Sentenced To 24 Years

Upon arrival, Muchekayawa knocked on the window and called Shumba’s name. When Shumba came out, Muchekayawa struck him with a stone using a catapult on the ribs.

Muchekayawa then fled the scene, and Shumba did not see who had assaulted him.

The following morning at around 7 AM, Shumba, Tawanda Shumba, and Chengeto Nyadzo tracked Muchekayawa’s footprints in an attempt to find the person who had shot Shumba with a catapult the previous day. The spoor led to Muchekayawa’s homestead.

They threatened to report Muchekayawa to the headman. As they were leaving his homestead, Muchekayawa armed himself with an axe and chased them.

The men ran in different directions. The deceased fell to the ground, whereupon Muchekayawa caught up with him and struck him with the axe once on the head, behind the ear, leading to his death.

Muchekayawa fled the scene soon after, leaving the deceased lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Muchekayawa.

