Tito Mboweni, South Africa’s Former Central Bank Chief And Finance Minister Has Died

Mboweni was an anti-apartheid activist who spent nearly a decade in exile in Lesotho and obtained a Master’s degree from the University of East Anglia in the UK.

Upon returning to South Africa in 1990, he became the first labour minister under Nelson Mandela and played a part in shaping post-apartheid labour laws.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000

Known for his principled stance and openness to debate, he gained public affection for his humble attire and engaging personality.

Mboweni served as governor for ten years and was recognized for successfully controlling inflation, earning accolades like “Central Bank Governor of the Year.”

After his tenure at the Reserve Bank, he worked with Goldman Sachs as an international adviser.

As finance minister from 2018 to 2021, he played a crucial role in stabilizing the economy, despite earlier expressing a desire for new leadership.

In his later years, he became popular for his humorous cooking posts and interactions with followers, reflecting a laidback lifestyle.

One X follower remarked after learning of Mboweni’s death, “He’s left shoes too big to fill”.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment