Mumvee Is For Manhood Enlargement, Not Cancer Treatment - Expert

We urge people not to rely on herbs from anyone who is doing it for followers and people should seek the advice of herbalists and traditional healers. Mubvee is not meant to heal all those diseases being advertised, they must stop collecting those seeds. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543 Calls: 0772464000 People are dying due to failure to deal with these diseases. Last week I heard about someone who died after taking the seeds after being told they could treat cancer. In Zimbabwe and some parts of Africa, Mubvee is mostly for manhood enlargement not treating cancer like what is being advertised.

While the pulp of the unripe Mumvee fruit is highly poisonous if ingested, a specially prepared extract has historically been used to effectively treat skin conditions, fungal infections, psoriasis, eczema, and boils.

These traditional applications have been supported by studies conducted by herbalists and medical doctors. Added Dr. Chavhunduka:

The tree is being abused, if people fail to use it properly they will die. The story behind this hype was through a certain guy who was advertising his own nursery and purported to say, the seed helps treat cancer. Unfortunately, someone died recently after mixing the seeds which should not be exposed to the sun as it produces a poisonous substance. People need to know how to prepare these herbs and people must stop treating themselves. Mubvee is a fruit only for manhood purposes or maybe skin treatment and anything else outside that is wrong use.

More: Pindula News

