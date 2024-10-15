Dexter Nduna Denied Bail Over Illegal Parking Fee Collection
ZANU PF Central Committee member Dexter Taona Nduna (53), who was arrested last week for illegally collecting parking fees from motorists in Chegutu, was denied bail by the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 15 October.
The former Chegutu West MP appeared before a magistrate on Saturday, facing fraud charges, and was remanded in custody.
When he appeared again this Tuesday, he was denied bail and will return to court on 29 October.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Nduna allegedly misrepresented to two motorists that he was collecting parking fees on behalf of the Municipality of Chegutu, leading to his arrest after a police report was filed.
Last week, Nduna’s attempt to take over parking management in Harare from City Parking (Private) Limited, fully owned by the City of Harare, failed.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
He later admitted to not performing the necessary due diligence before announcing that Team Chapter would take over parking management in Harare starting October 7.
During the same week, Nduna publicly apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for attending the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) graduation ceremony the previous month without being on the list of graduands.
Nduna, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Substantive Laws Degree, sat among the graduates despite not graduating after failing three courses: Energy and Mining Law, Labour Law, and Language Acquisition and Intercultural Communication Literacy (Chinese Language).
More: Pindula News