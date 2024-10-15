Mutare Woman Who Assaulted Toddler In Viral Video Pleads Insanity

7 minutes ago Tue, 15 Oct 2024 11:20:18 GMT

A 30-year-old woman from the Chief Zimunya area of Mutare appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court, facing charges under the Children’s Protection and Adoption Act.

The court heard that on October 11, 2024, the accused was at her employer’s homestead with her 11-month-old baby.

She allegedly laid the child on the floor face down and assaulted her with a stick multiple times, instructing her to crawl.

