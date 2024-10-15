Strive Masiyiwa Named Among Top 10 Richest Black People

8 minutes ago Tue, 15 Oct 2024 07:49:55 GMT

Zimbabwean-born billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has been named among the Top 10 richest black people in the world in 2024.

According to the Forbes real-time index as of October 10, 2024, Masiyiwa was the 10th richest black person in the world.

The list also includes Aliko Dangote, a multi-sector investor in Nigeria, and David Steward, co-founder of World Wide Technology (WWT). Below are the 10 richest black people in the world:

Feedback