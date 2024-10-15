Strive Masiyiwa Named Among Top 10 Richest Black People
Zimbabwean-born billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has been named among the Top 10 richest black people in the world in 2024.
According to the Forbes real-time index as of October 10, 2024, Masiyiwa was the 10th richest black person in the world.
The list also includes Aliko Dangote, a multi-sector investor in Nigeria, and David Steward, co-founder of World Wide Technology (WWT). Below are the 10 richest black people in the world:
1. David Steward $11.4 billion USA Information Technology
2. Aliko Dangote $11.3 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar
3. Robert F. Smith $10.8 billion USA Investments
4. Mike Adenuga $6.7 billion Nigeria Telecommunications/Oil
5. Abdulsamad Rabiu $ 4.8 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar
6. Michael Jordan $3.5 billion USA Businessman/Ex-athlete
7. Oprah Winfrey $3 billion USA Media/Entertainment
8. Patrice Motsepe $3 billion South Africa Investment
9. JayZ $2.5billion USA Music
10. Strive Masiyiwa $1.8billion Zimbabwe Telecoms
More: Pindula News