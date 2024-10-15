Pindula|Search Pindula
Strive Masiyiwa Named Among Top 10 Richest Black People

8 minutes agoTue, 15 Oct 2024 07:49:55 GMT
Strive Masiyiwa Named Among Top 10 Richest Black People

Zimbabwean-born billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has been named among the Top 10 richest black people in the world in 2024.

According to the Forbes real-time index as of October 10, 2024, Masiyiwa was the 10th richest black person in the world.

The list also includes Aliko Dangote, a multi-sector investor in Nigeria, and David Steward, co-founder of World Wide Technology (WWT). Below are the 10 richest black people in the world:

1. David Steward $11.4 billion USA Information Technology

2. Aliko Dangote $11.3 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar

3. Robert F. Smith $10.8 billion USA Investments

4. Mike Adenuga $6.7 billion Nigeria Telecommunications/Oil

5. Abdulsamad Rabiu $ 4.8 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar

6. Michael Jordan $3.5 billion USA Businessman/Ex-athlete

7. Oprah Winfrey $3 billion USA Media/Entertainment

8. Patrice Motsepe $3 billion South Africa Investment

9. JayZ $2.5billion USA Music

10. Strive Masiyiwa $1.8billion Zimbabwe Telecoms

