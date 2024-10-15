Zimbabwean Civil Servants Get Salary Increase

7 minutes ago Tue, 15 Oct 2024 15:43:36 GMT

The government has increased civil servants’ salaries effective September 1, 2024, along with assurances that bonuses will be paid in November.

The salary increase is US$40, payable in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate.

This follows a National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting on Monday, where the government presented the offer, which was accepted by civil servants.

