Zimbabwean Civil Servants Get Salary Increase
The government has increased civil servants’ salaries effective September 1, 2024, along with assurances that bonuses will be paid in November.
The salary increase is US$40, payable in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate.
This follows a National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting on Monday, where the government presented the offer, which was accepted by civil servants.
According to Cecelia Alexander, president of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), the lowest-paid civil servant will now receive the equivalent of $364, up from $324. Said Alexander:
Following a series of meetings by the NJNC, the two parties later met this day the 14th of October 2024 at Kaguvi building, Harare and agreed to the following: Review of the salary by US$40 payable in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate, across the board for the Grades of Deputy Director and below with effect from 1 September 2024. This will result in the lowest Grade B1 getting a total package of USD364.45 from USD324.45.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: +263715068543
Calls: 0772464000
She said the Government has also reviewed bus fares effective October 1.
The Government has pledged to pay the 2024 Annual Bonus in November and December, with specific payment details to be provided soon.
Alexander added that the Government is expected to present the findings of the employees’ job evaluation exercise by Monday next week.
More: Pindula News