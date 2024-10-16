Nigeria Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 90, Injures 50

The driver left Kano and was heading to Nguru in Yobe when the accident happened.

We are worried that in spite of police warnings for people to steer clear from scenes of accidents involving fuel tankers, they still engage in such acts.

People gathered around the accident scene, which is the reason for the mass casualty.

As reported by africanews, deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, where traffic regulations are not strictly enforced and there is a lack of efficient transportation infrastructure like railways to move cargo.

It is also common for people to rush to the scene of such accidents to salvage fuel, especially given Nigeria’s high fuel prices.

Residents rushed to the overturned tanker to scoop up fuel, which “sparked a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” according to the police spokesperson.

Videos from the scene showed a massive fire and what appeared to be bodies scattered across the area.

