Security Guard Sodomises Three Men At His Workplace

One of the victims, a 17-year-old who accepted the accused’s offer for shelter, recounted a traumatic experience of being subjected to non-consensual anal intercourse while asleep in the guard’s bedroom.

In a statement, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) indicated that the accused provided the victim with accommodation at his home, only to commit a grievous act the following night.

Despite efforts to protect himself by wearing tight-fitting clothing, the accused allegedly struck again, leaving the victim traumatised and fearful for his safety.

Sadly, this pattern of abuse continued, as two more male colleagues, aged 19 and 18, became victims of the accused’s depraved actions on separate occasions in August 2024. Said the NPA:

A 49-year-old man from Hwange who is employed as a security guard was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing four counts of aggravated indecent assault. On the 10th of August 2024, the accused person offered accommodation to the complainant (17) who had secured a job at his place of work. The accused person offered him accommodation at his house. Allegations are that, on the following night, the accused person and the complainant were asleep in the accused person’s bedroom, when the accused person had anal sexual intercourse with the complainant, without his consent. The complainant confided in his friend and workmate who advised him to sleep wearing tight-fitting clothes to deter the accused person. The accused person however had sexual intercourse with the complainant once more on the night of the 13th of August. It is further alleged that the accused person also indecently assaulted two more male colleagues (19 and 18) using the same modus on the 15th of August and on the 25th of August, respectively.

The accused remains in custody while awaiting further legal proceedings, with a remand date set for October 25.

