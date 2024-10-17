Dynamos Beat Yadah To Secure Chibuku Super Cup Semi-Finals Spot

Dynamos converted all their penalties, with Frank Makarati, Emmanuel Jalai, Eli Ilunga, Kadonzvo, and Emmanual Paga scoring.

Yadah’s takers Jerry Chipangura, Tanaka Chikumba, and Blessed Ndereki also scored, but Ariel Makopa’s attempt was saved by Makoni.

Dynamos are out of the league title race due to recent poor form, but this win keeps their chances alive for retaining the knock-out tournament in Zimbabwe.

Dynamos coach, Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe, was relieved following their victory, which came after two consecutive league game losses against CAPS United and Chicken Inn. He said (via The Herald):

Of late Rufaro has not been the best hunting ground for us but in the end, we have managed to snatch something positive out of it. Dynamos are giants in the country and if we can’t fight for the league, we have to be Cup Kings again. But it’s not going to be easy. The road will be not easy, everybody comes organised, strong, and determined against us. Thumbs up to the boys for the mental strength and being able to come back and make the difference in the penalty shoot-out given the nightmare we had against Orapa United in Francistown and hopefully it means we have found a winning streak.

Dynamos will meet Manica Diamonds, and Simba Bhora will play FC Platinum, in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals.

