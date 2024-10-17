Man Fatally Attacked By Crocodiles On Zambezi River

8 minutes ago Thu, 17 Oct 2024 13:15:06 GMT

A group of crocodiles attacked and capsized a canoe on the Zambezi River on October 14, 2024, resulting in the tragic death of a man who was fishing.

As reported by Chronicle, a woman fetching water nearby witnessed the attack.

The crocodiles reportedly dragged the screaming man to the bottom of the river, and efforts by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife officials and the sub-aqua police unit to recover his body were unsuccessful.

Feedback