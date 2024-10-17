Man Fatally Attacked By Crocodiles On Zambezi River
A group of crocodiles attacked and capsized a canoe on the Zambezi River on October 14, 2024, resulting in the tragic death of a man who was fishing.
As reported by Chronicle, a woman fetching water nearby witnessed the attack.
The crocodiles reportedly dragged the screaming man to the bottom of the river, and efforts by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife officials and the sub-aqua police unit to recover his body were unsuccessful.
Police in Binga, Matabeleland North, are investigating the incident, which occurred around 6 PM.
The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Matabeleland North Province, Inspector Glory Banda, confirmed that the victim’s body has not been recovered.
Following a report from an informant, police, sub-aqua units, and rangers from the Parks and Wildlife Management Authority attended the scene and noted the presence of crocodiles in the area.
Inspector Banda urged the public to avoid using unsafe canoes for fishing and to exercise caution when crossing flooded rivers as the rainy season approaches.
He said there are increased risks of crocodile attacks during this season and stressed the need for heightened awareness and safety measures among those frequently crossing waterways.
More: Pindula News