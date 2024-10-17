Son Of Late Vice President Barred From ZANU PF Conference

Speaking to NewsDay, Nkomo said he was told that his name was not on the accreditation list. He said:

My name was on the list from Tsholotsho district to our Lupane provincial office for accreditation for the party's forthcoming conference as a provincial member elected by Tsholotsho district. Surprisingly, it disappeared along the way and was nowhere to be found. I have lodged my complaint with the relevant offices, hence I can't comment any further.

ZANU PF insiders claim that provincial chairperson Richard Moyo conspired with his allies to remove Jabulani’s name at the last minute.

Jabulani was reportedly replaced by Moyo’s allies, including former Senator Believe Gaule, who is not part of the current provincial structure.

Gaule denied the allegations and referred NewsDay to Moyo.

Moyo, who is also the Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister, said:

It is not my duty to accredit delegates, therefore, I was never involved in coming up with the list of delegates. If ever there is such a case, why should the person be removed?

NewsDay reported sources as saying the discord within the party began in May when Jabulani was appointed to the provincial coordinating committee after a new position of provincial deputy member for local government was created.

During a meeting to co-opt a new member, both Jabulani and Gaule were nominated, necessitating an election to fill the post.

It is claimed that Gaule pulled out of the election, but then some influential party members tried to replace Jabulani with Gaule.

More: Pindula News

