Three Smugglers Arrested, One Killed In Shootout - ZRP

The truck was loaded with smuggled second-hand clothes and was being escorted by two vehicles, an unregistered silver Toyota Runx and a silver Toyota Mark X, registration number, AFY 1037 driven by the Admire Tawanda Sibanda.

The team flagged down the truck, but the driver sped off.

Another Toyota Runux vehicle, registration number AFH 8368 blocked the way and subsequently, Admire Tawanda Sibanda pulled out a pistol and fired towards the Police resulting in a shootout.

Admire Tawanda Sibanda was shot on the neck and succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital.

The Police Mahindra vehicle was shot resulting in two bullet holes on the front left fender.

Phillimon Matiyashe, Tawanda Chafanza and Owen Wenjere were later arrested by the Police after a speed chase.

Following the chase and subsequent arrests, police recovered 104 bales of second-hand shoes and 138 bales of second-hand clothes from the truck. Added Commissioner Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for providing valuable information and warns smuggling syndicates against engaging in violent confrontations with police officers. Such actions will be met with appropriate response for the law to take its course.

More: Pindula News

