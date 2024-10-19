Man Accused Of Starting Mbare Fire In Court

4 minutes ago Sat, 19 Oct 2024 09:41:23 GMT

The man who is accused of starting the Mbare fire appeared in court. The man apparently started the fire to warm himself but then lost control of it, resulting in the inferno.

The fire burned through market stalls in the night resulting in hundreds of people losing their wares and cash in the inferno.

Said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe in statement:

