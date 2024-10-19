Namibian Opposition Objects Appointment of Wicknell Linked Company In Supply Election Materials

Responding to the news of Renf-form winning a tender in Namibia, PDM party leader McHenry Venaani urged Namibians to march with him next week in protest. Said Venaani:

I want to alert the nation that we have given notice to the Inspector General of Police, that we are going to have a march on Tuesday to protect our democracy. To reject with the contempt it deserves, what the Electoral Commission of Namibia and its shenanigans wants to do, by inviting a company that is embroiled in international corruption in Zimbabwe and South Africa, importing their corrupt activities that they practiced during the failed Zimbabwe elections into Namibia. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 We are calling upon the ECN to desist from having this company.

The PDM has also posted a letter its lawyers sent to the ECN, which said in part:

It has come to our client’s attention that the controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivhayo, is connected to the supplier, Ren-Form CC. Given the exploits of Mr Chivhayo and his alleged connections to corrupt dealings as reported in the media our client is concerned that the integrity and credibility of the election process in the Presidential and National Elections would be undermined and tainted by the appointment of the supplier.

Therefore, our client shall take such steps it may deem necessary should your offices proceed to utilise the intended supplier.

While confirming the awarding of the tender to Ren-form, the ECN has said the tender value quoted in the media is incorrect and that a rigorous process went into selecting the company:

The decision to award the contract to Ren-Form CC was made following a thorough and rigorous evaluation process that adhered to the laws governing procurement. Factors considered included compliance with technical requirements, cost-effectiveness, reliability, and the ability to meet strict timelines. To be clear and set the record straight: the total cost of this contract is N$6,250,686—far from the grossly inflated and fictitious figure of N$1 billion being circulated in certain media reports.

Tags

Leave a Comment