AU Commission Chair Condemns Post-Election Violence In Mozambique

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns the killing of Mr Elvino Divas and Mr Paulo Gambe and expresses his sincere condolences to their families.

The Chairperson calls on the Mozambican security authorities to undertake the necessary investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Chairperson continues to closely monitor the aftermath of the conduct of the General Elections in Mozambique held on 9 October 2024 and expresses deep concern about the reported cases of post-election violence and in particular the recent killings.

The Chairperson recalls that the AU deployed a short-term election observer mission to Mozambique.

The Chairperson urges all political actors to maintain a peaceful disposition as the country awaits the official declaration of the final results by the Constitutional Council.

In this regard, the Chairperson calls for calm and utmost restraint while urging all political parties and their supporters to allow due process in the overall supreme interest of stability in Mozambique.