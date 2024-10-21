Deputy Defence Minister Falls Victim To Online Get-Rich-Quick Scheme
Deputy Defence Minister Levi Mayihlome was allegedly defrauded of US$850 after falling for an online scam.
According to ZimLive, Mayihlome, a retired brigadier general, responded to a Facebook advert by someone posing as Zodwa Mkandla, promising substantial returns from “online cash trading.”
The 71-year-old later informed the police that he believed the individual was his socialite friend with the same name.
The scammers assured Mayihlome that an initial investment of US$200 would multiply 25-fold.
A police report seen by ZimLive revealed that Mayihlome initially transferred US$200 at an Innbucks outlet in Borrowdale to a mobile number registered to one Gilbert Makombe. Reads the report:
He was later advised that he made profit of US$5,300. The complainant was advised that for him to withdraw the profits, he was supposed to deposit another US$650.
Mayihlome subsequently made additional cash deposits of US$500 and US$150 to a different number registered to one Austine Tafirei.
According to the police report, Mayihlome became suspicious when the scammers demanded an additional US$365 for what they claimed was “inland tax revenue.” It was then that he realised he had been duped.
More: Pindula News