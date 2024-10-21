Government Offers Funeral Assistance For Six Miners Killed In Kwekwe Landslide

7 minutes ago Mon, 21 Oct 2024 06:37:48 GMT

The government has provided a state-assisted funeral for the six artisanal miners who lost their lives in a mine dump landslide in Kwekwe last Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred near the Globe and Phoenix Mine, close to Kwekwe Central Business District.

According to ZBC News, a funeral parade for the deceased—Simon Chauke, Offias Ncube, Edward Phiri, Gasiyani Banda, Marshall Mpofu, and Ephraim Ncube—was held in Kwekwe on Sunday.

