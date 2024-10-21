Government Offers Funeral Assistance For Six Miners Killed In Kwekwe Landslide
The government has provided a state-assisted funeral for the six artisanal miners who lost their lives in a mine dump landslide in Kwekwe last Thursday.
The tragic incident occurred near the Globe and Phoenix Mine, close to Kwekwe Central Business District.
According to ZBC News, a funeral parade for the deceased—Simon Chauke, Offias Ncube, Edward Phiri, Gasiyani Banda, Marshall Mpofu, and Ephraim Ncube—was held in Kwekwe on Sunday.
Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) chairperson Fortune Mpungu said:
We received information that a mine had collapsed and we rushed to the scene. We quickly mobilised resources in the form of excavators and other equipment which we used to dig and retrieve the bodies of the deceased.
We have since activated our CPU and are on the ground assisting with all the necessary work needed there.
Globe and Phoenix Primary School has been decommissioned after a classroom block collapsed into an underground tunnel during class, injuring students.
A nearby house also collapsed into an underground tunnel a few days later, further raising concerns about the safety of residents in the mining town.
