Government Starts Hunt For New Auditor-General

The Auditor-General will oversee the auditing of government departments, ministries, and State agencies, ensuring financial transparency and accountability.

The role involves providing strategic leadership, overseeing audits and investigations, and ensuring compliance with legal and professional standards. Reads the advert:

The Auditor-General is responsible for the fulfillment of the overall Office of Auditor General (OAG) mandate. He/she leads and oversees the public sector’s auditing and accountability functions. He/she provides strategic, policy, operational direction, and technical support and ensures that the audits and investigations are conducted as per the provisions of the law, professional standards, best practices and OAG board mandate. He/she provides independent and objective assessments of public sector operations, programmes and financial management to Parliament and the public.

Chiri, who retired in 2023 after 40 years in public service, garnered widespread admiration for her commitment to government accountability.

However, despite her efforts, many of her recommendations as Auditor-General were overlooked by top officials, allowing numerous government employees implicated in financial scandals to evade prosecution.

She exposed accounting malpractices within government departments and parastatals, resulting in substantial losses of public funds, including instances where paid goods and services went unused for years.

Beginning her career in 1983 as an audit assistant, Chiri became Auditor-General in 2004 and spent 19 years in the role, advocating tirelessly for transparency and revealing financial mismanagement and corruption across the government.

