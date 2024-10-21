itel A80, successor to the popular A70, launches in Zimbabwe. Pricing, Availability
The itel A80, which is a successor of the popular A70 from 2023, has now launched in Zimbabwe.
Just like its predecessor, this budget smartphones main selling point is the packing of lots of storage and ram in a phone priced not more than $100.
The A80 introduces some enhancements, particularly in camera capabilities and the size of the phone, the RAM and the Android version.
itel A80 Full Specs
- Storage: 128GB 3GB
- RAM: 4GB (plus extra 4GB extended RAM)
- Main Camera: Single 50 Megapixels
- Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP
- Processor: Unisoc T603
- Operating System: Android 14
- Battery: 5000 mAh charging at 10W
- Display: 6.7 inches, IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits brightness
- Network: GSM, 3G, 4G
- Card slot: Yes, dedicated microSDXC
- 3.5mm jack: Yes
- NFC: No
- USB: Type-C 2.0
- Fingerprint: Yes, side-mounted on Power button
Comparison to A70
Here are the key improvements when we compare the A80 to last year’s A70:
- Camera: The A80 now has a 50MP main camera, whereas the A70 had a 13 Megapixel one
- Phone size: The A80 is slightly bigger at 6.7 inches, compared to the A70’s 6.6 inches
- Android Version: now 14, where the A70 had 13 Go Edition
Other things, have remained largely the same. Noteworthy is the processor, which has not been upgraded. It’s still the Unisoc T603, so if you have used the A70, don’t expect any performance improvements with the A80.
itel A80 Price in Zimbabwe and Availability
The 128GB version of the A80 is priced more than the 128GB version of the A70. It’s now retailing for between $105 and $1115 in itel shops in Zimbabwe. This is slightly more expensive than the A70- which weas retailing for between $95 and $105.
Pindula recommended use
This is a budget phone so it should not be bought by someone who is expecting a very fast phone.
Our recommended use is:
- An affordable second phone
- A phone for a child to use for their primary & secondary level school work
- An emergency replacement one after losing your phone to breaking or theft
- A phone for a parent who doesn'[t need a fancy device
Disclosure: Pindula is an official itel retailer in Zimbabwe. You can browse and buy itel phones online on Pindula here: https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/