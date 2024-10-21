itel A80, successor to the popular A70, launches in Zimbabwe. Pricing, Availability

itel A80 Full Specs

Storage: 128GB 3GB

128GB 3GB RAM: 4GB (plus extra 4GB extended RAM)

4GB (plus extra 4GB extended RAM) Main Camera: Single 50 Megapixels

Single 50 Megapixels Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP

Single 8 MP Processor: Unisoc T603

Unisoc T603 Operating System: Android 14

Android 14 Battery: 5000 mAh charging at 10W

5000 mAh charging at 10W Display: 6.7 inches, IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits brightness

6.7 inches, IPS LCD, 120Hz, 500 nits brightness Network: GSM, 3G, 4G

GSM, 3G, 4G Card slot: Yes, dedicated microSDXC

Yes, dedicated microSDXC 3.5mm jack: Yes

Yes NFC: No

No USB: Type-C 2.0

Type-C 2.0 Fingerprint: Yes, side-mounted on Power button

Comparison to A70

Here are the key improvements when we compare the A80 to last year’s A70:

Camera: The A80 now has a 50MP main camera, whereas the A70 had a 13 Megapixel one

The A80 now has a 50MP main camera, whereas the A70 had a 13 Megapixel one Phone size: The A80 is slightly bigger at 6.7 inches, compared to the A70’s 6.6 inches

The A80 is slightly bigger at 6.7 inches, compared to the A70’s 6.6 inches Android Version: now 14, where the A70 had 13 Go Edition

Other things, have remained largely the same. Noteworthy is the processor, which has not been upgraded. It’s still the Unisoc T603, so if you have used the A70, don’t expect any performance improvements with the A80.

itel A80 Price in Zimbabwe and Availability

The 128GB version of the A80 is priced more than the 128GB version of the A70. It’s now retailing for between $105 and $1115 in itel shops in Zimbabwe. This is slightly more expensive than the A70- which weas retailing for between $95 and $105.

Pindula recommended use

This is a budget phone so it should not be bought by someone who is expecting a very fast phone.

Our recommended use is:

An affordable second phone

A phone for a child to use for their primary & secondary level school work

An emergency replacement one after losing your phone to breaking or theft

A phone for a parent who doesn'[t need a fancy device

Disclosure: Pindula is an official itel retailer in Zimbabwe. You can browse and buy itel phones online on Pindula here: https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/

Tags

Leave a Comment