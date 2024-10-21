Police Officer Resists Arrest For Traffic Offence

Matayaya urged the person filming to continue, claiming victimisation for refusing to pay the bribe.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Saturday dismissed Matayaya’s claims and warned against the misuse of social media to promote negative narratives against the police force. Below is the statement issued by Comm. Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned by the abuse and misuse of social media platforms by both police officers and the public to portray a negative narrative of actual situations.

This is mostly done to drive a certain agenda which is beneficial to the parties concerned and to mislead the public with false information.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will thus ensure that comprehensive investigations are conducted and the truth revealed to the public. In the process, the law will be applied to the offending parties without fear or favour.

In this regard, reference is made to a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which two police officers are alleged to be fighting over bribe money in Mutare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police puts on record that Constable Foreman Matayaya (38) was involved in a road traffic accident at Area 12 Depression, Dangamvura, Mutare, which involved three vehicles.

Constable Andrew Mazhindu attended to the scene and instructed the three parties to drive their vehicles to the police station.

The police officer escorted Foreman Matayaya’s vehicle to the police station after he had refused to comply with the instructions.

On reaching the police station, Foreman Matayaya became confrontational and violent. He did not want his vehicle to be impounded or the road traffic accident to be recorded in police records.

Above all, he claimed that Constable Mazhindu was siding with the other two drivers instead of him.

He assaulted Constable Mazhindu who had attended to the scene and damaged state property while raising false allegations.

Sergeant Musonza and Constable Mataringe had to intervene and stopped Foreman Matayaya from destroying police records and assaulting Constable Mazhindu.

The suspect was subsequently arrested for the due process of the law to take its course.

The suspect is facing both criminal and disciplinary charges.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command condemns the deplorable conduct by Foreman Matayaya and the false information which accompany the viral video circulating on social media platforms.