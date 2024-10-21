Teenager Dies After Being Run Over By Father's Car

15 minutes ago Mon, 21 Oct 2024 12:34:51 GMT

A 19-year-old man tragically died after being run over by a Toyota Coaster driven by his father near Landa Shops in Ushewekunze, Harare.

Police said the teenager had gone under the vehicle to fix a mechanical fault while the engine was running.

Unfortunately, the vehicle moved and crushed the man’s head. He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical care. Police said:

