Teenager Dies After Being Run Over By Father's Car
A 19-year-old man tragically died after being run over by a Toyota Coaster driven by his father near Landa Shops in Ushewekunze, Harare.
Police said the teenager had gone under the vehicle to fix a mechanical fault while the engine was running.
Unfortunately, the vehicle moved and crushed the man’s head. He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical care. Police said:
ZRP is investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 18/10/24 along an unnamed road near Landa Shops, Ushewekunze, Harare. A 19-year-old man died after he was run over by a Toyota Coaster vehicle registration number ABS 2996 which was being driven by his father. The victim had allegedly gone under the vehicle to fix a mechanical fault that the vehicle had developed while the engine was running. As a result, the vehicle moved and crushed the victim’s head. The victim died on his way to Sally Mugabe Hospital.
In a separate incident, Police said eight people were injured when a Stallion Cruise bus with 16 passengers on board was involved in a serious road traffic accident which occurred at the 60-kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road on Saturday.
The bus veered off the road to the left, overturned once and landed on its left side. The injured victims were taken to Mutambara Mission Hospital for treatment.
