Whirlwind Snatches ZIMSEC O' Level Candidate's Answer Sheet In Gokwe

5 minutes ago Mon, 21 Oct 2024 08:17:08 GMT

A whirlwind reportedly entered a classroom at Zhomba Secondary School in Gokwe North District, disrupting over 30 pupils writing their Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Combined Science Paper 1. The incident occurred last week.

The whirlwind swept away a candidate’s answer sheet, which was later found 500 meters from the classroom.

Gokwe North District Schools Inspector Douglas Samunyaka confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

