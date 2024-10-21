Whirlwind Snatches ZIMSEC O' Level Candidate's Answer Sheet In Gokwe
A whirlwind reportedly entered a classroom at Zhomba Secondary School in Gokwe North District, disrupting over 30 pupils writing their Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Combined Science Paper 1. The incident occurred last week.
The whirlwind swept away a candidate’s answer sheet, which was later found 500 meters from the classroom.
Gokwe North District Schools Inspector Douglas Samunyaka confirmed the incident to The Mirror.
He said the affected pupil continued the exam and was impacted because he was seated by an open window. Said Samunyaka:
It is true that wind blew away a student’s answer sheet during an exam yesterday. The student was seated near the window that is why he was affected and it was nothing serious.
They managed to find the answer sheet about 500 metres from the classroom and the student continued with exam.
More: Pindula News