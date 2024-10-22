Armed Robbers Target Financial Institution And Shops In Multi-Robbery Spree
Four unidentified suspects, armed with machetes and an axe, carried out a series of robberies on Saturday, October 19.
They first targeted a financial institution, stealing US$5,000 and nearly ZAR24,000. The suspects then broke into a wholesale shop, taking US$1,000, and an Agro chemical shop, where they stole US$30 and a cellphone, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). Said the ZRP:
The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 19/10/24 at around 0200hrs. Four male suspects who were armed with machetes and an axe pounced at a financial institution in Mumvuri, Shurugwi where they attacked a security guard who was manning a premises.Feedback
They broke into the offices and stole cash of US$5 010.00 and ZAR23 900.00 before breaking into a wholesale shop where they took US$1 085.00 which was in a metal box.
The suspects also broke into an Agro chemical shop where they attacked the occupant and stole US$30.00 and a Huawei P30 cellphone.
