Armed Robbers Target Financial Institution And Shops In Multi-Robbery Spree

5 minutes ago Tue, 22 Oct 2024 17:33:18 GMT

Four unidentified suspects, armed with machetes and an axe, carried out a series of robberies on Saturday, October 19.

They first targeted a financial institution, stealing US$5,000 and nearly ZAR24,000. The suspects then broke into a wholesale shop, taking US$1,000, and an Agro chemical shop, where they stole US$30 and a cellphone, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). Said the ZRP: