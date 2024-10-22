Former Chamisa Loyalists In CCC Opposed To Zimbabwe's Commonwealth Readmission Under Mnangagwa

In a statement, party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi outlined reasons why the Commonwealth should reject Zimbabwe’s application to rejoin the group under the current government.

Mkwananzi criticised the general elections held in August 2023, describing them as “deeply flawed” and marred by significant voter intimidation, manipulation by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and unresolved irregularities in vote tallying.

He also pointed out the ongoing incarceration of faction leader Jameson Timba and other party activists since June 2024, among other issues. Said Mkwananzi:

In addition to the failed electoral system, the opposition faces unprecedented attacks. Our members, including Amos Chibaya and Senator Timba, have been unjustly arrested and detained without trial, while others remain behind bars under politically motivated charges. The fraudulent recall of 15 MPs and 17 councillors by individuals unaffiliated with our party demonstrates the regime’s subversion of democratic norms. Further, the funds meant for our party have been diverted to imposters, rendering us financially constrained in fighting for democracy. Zimbabwe’s judiciary has been captured by the executive, with rulings that consistently favour the government while disregarding constitutional rights. Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s tenure extension, ruled unconstitutional by legal experts, casts a shadow over the judiciary’s credibility. Corruption scandals such as the ZESA and Kuvimba Mining House cases continue to erode public trust, while the victims of state-sponsored violence, including opposition members, still await justice.

Mkwananzi added that, given these gross violations of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, the Commonwealth should reject Zimbabwe’s application for readmission until genuine reforms are implemented.

He said that Zimbabwe must restore democratic integrity and accountability before it can be welcomed back into the international community.

