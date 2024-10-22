SADC Organ Chair Hails Peaceful Elections In Mozambique

On 09th October 2024, the people of the Republic of Mozambique voted peacefully during their Presidential, Legislative and Provincial Elections in line with their Constitution.

SADC is aware that the Electoral Management Bodies and other relevant institutions are finalising the election results expected to be released in due course.

Following the unfortunate incident of the deaths of Mr Paulo Guambe, PODEMOS political party representative, and Mr Elvino Dias, the party’s lawyer on 19 October 2024, the SADC calls upon the law enforcement authorities of the Republic of Mozambique to take all necessary measures to ensure an investigation is carried out.

We also urge all stakeholders to exercise restraint whilst relevant authorities carry out investigations.

The SADC observed that generally, the elections in the Republic of Mozambique took place in a peaceful manner.

It is this spirit that SADC urges all stakeholders to uphold in the period before and after the official announcement of the election results.

As such, we call upon all stakeholders to ensure that peace and stability in Mozambique continue to prevail.