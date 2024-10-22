ZIFA Announces Youthful Warriors Squad For CHAN Qualifiers
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers against Eswatini.
The team primarily consists of U23 and U20 players, supplemented by just four senior players. Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach and Warriors assistant coach, Takesure Chiragwi, will lead the team.
Training camp is set to commence in Harare today, Tuesday, October 22, 2024.
CHAN is a biennial tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 2009, featuring national teams made up of players from their respective domestic leagues rather than international players.
See the full list of players in the squad below:
GOALKEEPERS
Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)
DEFENDERS
Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Anotidaishe Gwatidzo (Yadah FC), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Zibusiso Ruguchu (Herentals), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Chris Mukumbira (Bikita Minerals)
MIDFIELDERS
Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Blessed Ndereki (Yadah FC), Mthokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Tinashe Mashaireni (Kwekwe United), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals)
FORWARDS
Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinums), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum), Tinashe Mavhudzi (Chegutu Pirates), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Ashwin Karengesha (ZPC Kariba).
