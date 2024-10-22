ZIFA Announces Youthful Warriors Squad For CHAN Qualifiers

9 minutes ago Tue, 22 Oct 2024 08:54:03 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers against Eswatini.

The team primarily consists of U23 and U20 players, supplemented by just four senior players. Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach and Warriors assistant coach, Takesure Chiragwi, will lead the team.

Training camp is set to commence in Harare today, Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

