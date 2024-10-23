19-year-old Woman Raped By Fake Prophet During "Cleansing"
A self-proclaimed prophet has been arrested in Bulawayo for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman who had sought divine help through him.
According to VicFallsLive, the accused person, Zireva Solomon, is a resident of Gwabalanda who had been presenting himself as a prophet and offering religious rituals and guidance to community members.
The victim reportedly visited Solomon’s residence on October 10, carrying a white cloth to be used in a cleansing ceremony.
Solomon then allegedly instructed the woman to follow him to his shrine in Magwegwe North, where he prayed for her and then ordered her to lie on the white cloth with her eyes closed.
The police report state that Solomon then removed the woman’s pants and raped her twice without protection.
The survivor, feeling traumatised and afraid, did not report the incident until recently, when she found the courage to go to the authorities.
Solomon has been taken into custody and is facing rape charges.
The police have warned the public about people who may misuse positions of spiritual influence to take advantage of vulnerable people seeking guidance or assistance.
To that end, the Police has emphasized the importance of vigilance and discernment when engaging with self-proclaimed spiritual leaders.
