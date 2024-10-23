19-year-old Woman Raped By Fake Prophet During "Cleansing"

Solomon then allegedly instructed the woman to follow him to his shrine in Magwegwe North, where he prayed for her and then ordered her to lie on the white cloth with her eyes closed.

The police report state that Solomon then removed the woman’s pants and raped her twice without protection.

The survivor, feeling traumatised and afraid, did not report the incident until recently, when she found the courage to go to the authorities.

Solomon has been taken into custody and is facing rape charges.

The police have warned the public about people who may misuse positions of spiritual influence to take advantage of vulnerable people seeking guidance or assistance.

To that end, the Police has emphasized the importance of vigilance and discernment when engaging with self-proclaimed spiritual leaders.

