EcoCash Launches EcoPay For Instant Bulk Transactions

EcoPay is tailor made to meet the payment needs of a diverse range of organisations, from corporate entities to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as those in the agricultural sector. It offers a fast and seamless solution for handling large-scale disbursements with enhanced control, efficiency and great transparency. It helps organisations process payments securely and promptly, ensuring better financial management.

Tsongorera explained that the platform’s advanced, web-based interface allows organisations to streamline their bulk payment processes, effectively eliminating the need for manual interventions. He said:

This not only speeds up disbursements but also enhances transparency, making it easier for organizations to initiate, approve and track payments through a user-friendly interface.

He also said that EcoPay boasts several advanced features, such as instant account balance viewing, which aids users in making timely cash flow and expenditure decisions.

The platform generates comprehensive reports, providing organizations with clear insights into their payment transactions, while also eliminating errors and validating EcoCash numbers during payments. Said Tsongorera:

The platform has user-friendly informative dashboards that offer real-time updates and business analytics, making it easier for organizations to track and manage their payments.

EcoPay also allows organisations to upload documents, generate reports and track payments progress independently. Said Tsongorera:

EcoPay’s self-service approach gives organizations greater autonomy. Corporates, government departments, NGOs and even farmers can now upload payment instructions, generate real-time reports, and track disbursements on their own. This not only enhances operational control but also boosts productivity across various sectors.

More: Pindula News

