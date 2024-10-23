Lengthy Sentence Handed Down To Mutare Man For Heinous Rape Of 15-Year-Old
A 35-year-old man from Mutare was sentenced to an effective 18-year prison term for raping his 15-year-old neighbour on August 30, 2024.
The man appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court and was convicted on rape charges. He was sentenced on Monday.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on August 30, 2024, the 35-year-old man went to the complainant’s home, searching for the complainant’s brother. Said the NPA:
When he got there he found out that the complainant’s brother was not at home, instead he found the complainant and her younger brother alone at home. He offered them some juice whereupon they both felt dizzy after taking the juice.
The accused person left and later returned and attempted to forcefully grab the complainant by the hand. The complainant escaped and ran to her parents’ bedroom.
The accused person followed her to the bedroom where he covered her mouth using a pillow, removed her clothes and raped her.
The man only stopped when he heard the complainant’s father’s motorcycle approaching. He fled the scene, leaving behind some of his clothing. Said the NPA:
He returned later and accused the complainant and her brother of stealing the clothes and his mobile phone.
The complainant’s father believed the accused person’s story about the theft and assaulted the complainant who ran away to her mother who was at a funeral and confided in her about the offence.
A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.
The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment of which 2 years were suspended. He will serve 18 years effectively.
More: Pindula News