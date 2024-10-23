Lengthy Sentence Handed Down To Mutare Man For Heinous Rape Of 15-Year-Old

3 minutes ago Wed, 23 Oct 2024 08:32:30 GMT

A 35-year-old man from Mutare was sentenced to an effective 18-year prison term for raping his 15-year-old neighbour on August 30, 2024.

The man appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court and was convicted on rape charges. He was sentenced on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on August 30, 2024, the 35-year-old man went to the complainant’s home, searching for the complainant’s brother. Said the NPA:

