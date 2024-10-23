Most Online Investment Opportunities Are Scams, Warns ZRP
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged the public to refrain from engaging in investment “opportunities” shared on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to avoid falling victim to scams.
In a post on their official X page, the ZRP stated on Tuesday that they are currently investigating several reports of criminals exploiting social media to deceive unsuspecting individuals. Police said:
The ZRP warns the public against responding to social media investment scams on platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
Police are currently investigating reports of criminals who are using social media sites to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.
The warning comes after Deputy Defence Minister Levi Mayihlome was allegedly defrauded of US$850 after falling for an online scam.
Mayihlome, a retired brigadier general, responded to a Facebook advert by someone posing as Zodwa Mkandla, promising substantial returns from “online cash trading.”
The 71-year-old later informed the police that he believed the individual was his socialite friend with the same name.
The scammers assured Mayihlome that an initial investment of US$200 would multiply 25-fold.
According to a police report, Mayihlome initially transferred US$200 at an Innbucks outlet in Borrowdale to a mobile number registered to one Gilbert Makombe.
The Deputy Minister was later advised that he made a profit of US$5,300. He was informed that for him to withdraw the profits, he was supposed to deposit another US$650.
Mayihlome subsequently made additional cash deposits of US$500 and US$150 to a different number registered to one Austine Tafirei.
According to the police report, Mayihlome became suspicious when the scammers demanded an additional US$365 for what they claimed was “inland tax revenue.” It was then that he realised he had been duped.
