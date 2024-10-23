Three Lions Found With Heads And Paws Removed In suspected Ritual-use Poaching Incident In Hwange

8 minutes ago Wed, 23 Oct 2024 12:01:47 GMT

Three lions were discovered dead in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, with their heads and paws removed.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) suspects that the incident is linked to poaching for ritual purposes.

According to ZimParks, the lions were shot on Monday at Nyamandlovu Pan, near Hwange Main Camp, before being beheaded and having their paws cut off.

Feedback