ZANU PF Requests Canadian Support For Commonwealth Readmission

For Zimbabwe to be readmitted, it must adhere to the fundamental values outlined in the Commonwealth Charter, including democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights such as freedom of expression.

Addressing the media after meeting with Canadian Ambassador Adler Aristilde, ZANU PF Secretary for Information Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling party has appealed to Canada, an influential Commonwealth member, to support its readmission. Said Mutsvangwa (via NewZimbabwe.com):

We also expressed our desire to rejoin the Commonwealth and our expectation is an influential Canada in the Commonwealth could also push for Zimbabwe’s credentials so that we become a part of this club of friends which historically means a lot to us.

The Commonwealth, or the Commonwealth of Nations, is a political association of 56 member countries, most of which were former territories of the British Empire.

The organization promotes peace, democracy, and development, providing a platform for member states to collaborate on various issues.

Commonwealth membership offers numerous benefits to its member countries, including access to educational programs, scholarships, and initiatives like the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan.

The Commonwealth also promotes trade and investment among member countries, with various economic partnerships and development programs.

The organisation facilitates cultural exchange and mutual understanding through events like the Commonwealth Games.

