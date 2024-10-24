Two People Killed, Nine Injured In Head-on Collision On Harare-Chirundu Road

5 minutes ago Thu, 24 Oct 2024 13:42:33 GMT

Two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in a road traffic accident on the Harare-Chirundu Road around 11 AM on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred when a Toyota Fortuner, travelling without passengers, collided head-on with a Honda vehicle.

The collision happened as the driver of the Fortuner attempted to overtake a motorcycle. Police said:

