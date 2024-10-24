Pindula|Search Pindula
Two People Killed, Nine Injured In Head-on Collision On Harare-Chirundu Road

5 minutes agoThu, 24 Oct 2024 13:42:33 GMT
Two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in a road traffic accident on the Harare-Chirundu Road around 11 AM on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the accident occurred when a Toyota Fortuner, travelling without passengers, collided head-on with a Honda vehicle.

The collision happened as the driver of the Fortuner attempted to overtake a motorcycle. Police said:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 23/10/24 at the 171 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 23/10/24 at around 1100 hours.

Two people were killed whilst nine others were injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle with no passengers on board allegedly tried to overtake a motor cycle resulting in the vehicle colliding head-on with a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were transported to the mortuary at Karoi Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured were admitted for treatment at the same facility.

