Family Demands Answers Over Chief Marupi's Death After "Mystery" Trip To Harare

The family fears a connection between the robbery and the chief’s sudden death.

The family is questioning why treatment could not be obtained in Bulawayo, where they believe the chief could have been taken for medical care.

Molisa Nare, a local headman and relative of the late chief, told ZimLive that they hope the postmortem will reveal what the traditional leader died from. Said Nare:

We’re still in a state of confusion about his death because before he was taken to Harare he was complaining of a headache. Now we’re being told in Harare he had an upset stomach. The whole thing is difficult to understand. We hope the postmortem will shed some light.

Angelina Marupi Moyo, the late chief’s aunt, told local community radio station Ntepe-Manama FM that Chief Marupi’s trip to Harare was shrouded in mystery. She said:

His departure from home for Harare is something we’re still trying to understand. Another thing is that we knew him to be having a headache and the new narrative from the hospital that he was vomiting and had a runny tummy adds to our confusion. We’re in pain over what has befallen us.

Ncube told ZimLive he would have something to say only after the burial.

The chief’s body was expected to leave Harare on Friday with burial likely on Sunday, family spokesman Chris Marupi said.

A family source told ZimLive that they were also curious about the role of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son-in-law, the lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa, in the chief’s trip to Harare. Said the unnamed family member:

We understand he paid everything, including the hospital bill. The question is why?

Mlotshwa reportedly met with Chief Marupi several times in recent months, seeking his signature to take over the safari section of the 55,000-hectare Doddieburn Ranch, which falls under the chief’s jurisdiction.

Currently, Cecilia Bhebhe, the owner of Motsamai Lodges, holds the lease for the ranch.

Chief Marupi, one of the youngest traditional leaders in the country at the time of his passing, was described as “open to advice and humble” by Jefrey Ndlovu-Nhlamba, the acting chief of the nearby Garanyemba chieftaincy. Said Ndlovu-Nhlamba:

He valued traditional cultural practices, as his position required. As the people of Gwanda, we have all lost a good man who had no conflicts with anyone.

