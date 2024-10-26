Zimbabwe Inflation Surges To 37.2% After ZiG Currency Devaluation

6 minutes ago Sat, 26 Oct 2024 05:54:52 GMT

The ZWG (ZiG) inflation rate has surged to 37.2% month on month in October, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), announced on Friday.

This rise follows the rapid depreciation of the exchange rate, with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) devaluing the ZiG official rate by 43% in September.

Presenting the latest data Friday, ZIMSTAT Prices Statistics Manager, Thomas Chikadaya said:

