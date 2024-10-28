Chief Marupi's Burial Postponed

6 minutes ago Mon, 28 Oct 2024 05:16:04 GMT

The burial of the late Chief Marupi from Gwanda District, originally scheduled for this Monday, will now take place on Wednesday.

Chief Marupi, who passed away at the age of 28 on Sunday of last week, will be laid to rest at his rural home in Mbuzimbili Village, Gwanda.

Monalisa Marupi, a family representative, confirmed to The Herald that the chief’s body will be transported from Harare to Gwanda on Tuesday in preparation for the burial.

