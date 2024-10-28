Chief Marupi's Burial Postponed
The burial of the late Chief Marupi from Gwanda District, originally scheduled for this Monday, will now take place on Wednesday.
Chief Marupi, who passed away at the age of 28 on Sunday of last week, will be laid to rest at his rural home in Mbuzimbili Village, Gwanda.
Monalisa Marupi, a family representative, confirmed to The Herald that the chief’s body will be transported from Harare to Gwanda on Tuesday in preparation for the burial.
Chief Marupi, one of the youngest traditional leaders in Matabeleland South Province, died following a short illness while receiving treatment at Healthpoint Hospital in Harare. He is survived by his wife, Rorisang Tlou.
Born Oaheng Nare on February 26, 1996, Chief Marupi was installed as chief in 2012 while still a minor, assuming full responsibilities in 2014 upon turning 18. He succeeded his father, Lawrence Nare, who passed away in 2008.
Chief Marupi received his primary education at Selonga Primary School. Unfortunately, he was unable to pursue further education due to financial difficulties following his father’s death.
The Marupi chieftainship has its roots in a lineage that traces back to Daueatswala, of the Babirwa tribe, who migrated across the Shashe River from Botswana, where they comprised a community of Kalanga and Venda people.
More: Pindula News