I Will Not Extend My Term Beyond 2028 - Mnangagwa

His Excellency’s hand was involved in the drafting of the current Constitution. He is a constitutionalist and has made it clear that he will abide by the Constitution, which limits Presidential terms. He has no intention of serving beyond 2028.

Chinamasa said the topic of extending Mnangagwa’s term has been discussed multiple times since August 2024, with the President remaining consistent in his stance.

All provinces voted in favour of extending Mnangagwa’s term as President of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of ZANU PF until 2030.

Chinamasa explained that extending the term would require two separate amendments: one to remove the fixed presidential term from the Constitution and another to eliminate the restrictions preventing Mnangagwa from serving beyond 2028.

Chinamasa said throughout his consultations with the President, sought clarity on this matter. He said:

I was not satisfied with the initial responses, but after repeated discussions, the President remained resolute in his position. He is committed to adhering to the Constitution and will not seek an extension beyond 2028. I was granted a meeting in August where I raised the issue to find out what his position was. I was given an answer. I was not satisfied. I asked again for a meeting in mid-September to seek an answer. I was given the same answer that I was given in August. But just to be sure whether I was in the right direction, I called and asked for another meeting which His Excellency granted me which was on Tuesday and this time I had a witness, I was not alone fortunately. I was given the same answer that I was given in August, September and Tuesday. Just before I took to the podium, I whispered in the ear of the President “Is what you told me at the three meetings still standing” and he was emphatic, it still stands.

Chinamasa told the Conference that the President has consistently demonstrated a firm and unwavering stance on the issue of extending his term. He said:

I must say each time I went to ask him, I got the impression that he was angry with me for raising issues where he made pronouncements locally, and while he was in the People’s Republic of China. Given my position, I should always heed what the leadership says but I wanted to get it from the horse’s mouth. I want to repeat what he said on Tuesday. He said he is a constitutionalist and for certain, he is one. Furthermore, His Excellency’s hand was involved in the drafting of the current Constitution.

However, some political observers believe Chinamasa’s statements about Mnangagwa being a constitutionalist were a calculated move after Mnangagwa noticed growing resistance to his 2030 campaign.

They argue that if Mnangagwa truly opposed the 2030 campaign, the resolution would not have been included at the conference’s conclusion, as he must approve all resolutions before they are passed and announced.

Thus, the inclusion of the resolution suggests that Mnangagwa may actually desire the extension of his term.

More: Pindula News

