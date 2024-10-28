Warriors Lose To Eswatini In CHAN Qualifier

This defeat leaves the Warriors with a mammoth task as they prepare for the return leg set to take place next weekend at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga province, South Africa.

To advance in the qualifiers, Zimbabwe will need to mount an impressive comeback, overcoming the three-goal deficit.

The stakes are high, as the winner of this tie will progress to face Madagascar in the final qualifying round.

The ultimate goal is a coveted spot in the CHAN tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, where teams composed entirely of home-based players compete for continental glory.

The Warriors will need to rally and deliver a strong performance in the upcoming match to keep their hopes alive for qualification.

Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi, who serves as an assistant to Warriors head coach Michael Nees, is leading the Warriors’ CHAN campaign. Meanwhile, former Warriors head coach Zdravko Logarušić is at the helm for Eswatini.

