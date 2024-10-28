ZANU PF Passes Resolution For Mnangagwa's Term Extension To 2030

Chinamasa said the party had resolved that Mnangagwa’s term as President and first secretary of ZANU PF should be extended beyond 2028 to 2030.

The resolution also calls for the party and government to initiate necessary amendments to the national Constitution to implement these changes.

However, Chinamasa clarified that Mnangagwa has no intention of serving beyond the constitutional limits, adding that the resolution “will not go anywhere.” He said:

I understand clearly the motivation behind the resolution. We have scored great achievements in a very short time under the leadership of the president. I understand the motivation is that these achievements should continue. Our department was being asked the question: ‘Is it legally possible (to extend Mnangagwa’s term)?’ The short answer is that yes it’s legally possible but to achieve it we would need two separate constitutional amendments. The first amendment would be to remove the presidential term limits, the second amendment would be to remove the disability that the constitution places on the president to serve beyond 2028. The constitutional bills must be separate, not in one constitutional bill. Each constitutional bill must be followed by a referendum.

Chinamasa added that he had consulted Mnangagwa three times, and each time, Mnangagwa firmly rejected the idea of extending his presidency.

However, one of Mnangagwa’s staunch supporters, Taurai Kandishaya, ridiculed Chinamasa for claiming at the conference that the president had expressed a desire not to serve beyond 2028. He wrote on Facebook:

So it happened that I asked my teacher if we were supposed to come for lessons during the holiday, and he looked at me and said NO. I asked him again the next day, and he said NO. I asked him a third time, and he still said NO. Meanwhile, other students were happy, saying they had extra lessons during the holiday. Someone then told me, “Young man, your teacher is saying NO because he sees that you don’t really want the lessons. Your question isn’t genuine; it’s just an inquiry. The fact that you’ve asked more than once means you have other motives.” Moral of the story: Give people the answer they want.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment