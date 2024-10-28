ZIG Ceased To Be Legal Tender On 04 October - Top Lawyer

Unless I missed the law when it was promulgated, the ZIG is no longer currency.

The ZIG was operationalised by the promulgation of the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Amendment of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act and Issue of Zimbabwe Gold Notes and Coins) Regulations, 2024.

By law, a statutory instrument promulgated in terms of the Presidential Powers Act lapses at the end of 6 months unless prior to its lapse, the instrument is validated by primary legislation.

In this case, the 6 months would have lapsed on the 4th of October 2024. This means that by the end of that day, the ZIG ceased to be currency.

It is not possible for the statutory instrument once it has lapsed to be validated by legislation. Further, the statutory instrument having lapsed no further regulations identical to the lapsed ones can be promulgated within 6 months of such lapse.

This means that no Statutory Instrument extending the life of ZIG can be issued in terms of the Presidential Powers Act.

For these reasons, the ZIG is no longer legal tender. The consequences are immense. I think we have a big problem on our hands. (I sincerely hope for the life of me that the authorities did the needful. If they didn’t, this needs to be fixed by the only lawful way available).