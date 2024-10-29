Dynamos Legend Ernest Kamba Dies

He consistently argued that his colleagues at Dynamos, including current leadership under Bernard Marriot, were violating the club’s constitution, which he believed had strayed from the original document established in 1963.

Former Dynamos treasurer Eric Mvududu remarked that football had lost a “principled man” who steadfastly stood up for what he believed was right, particularly concerning the integrity of the DeMbare constitution. Said Mvududu:

I have known him as a person who was very strict in trying to get people to follow the rules and the constitution of Dynamos, which made him very unpopular with some people in the club. Each time he wanted to get people to return to what their constitution says, sometimes they would take him out. But whenever he was kicked out, he never lost his love for Dynamos. He was a man who continued on his path without wavering. He was trying to preserve governance at Dynamos. He was trying to address the root cause of the problems Dynamos are in today, which is a lack of good governance. At one point he was incorporated into the board led by Richard Chiminya and at his first meeting he refused to take up the position and told them that the board should be elected by the electoral college and had no power to appoint him. They suspended him until the electoral college lifted the suspension for his principal. For those who abhor good governance claim, he was a controversial and unpopular figure.

Kamba’s death follows that of his comrade-in-arms, David George, who passed away 10 months earlier.

Kamba and George, along with other former players, had been involved in a long court challenge over Marriot’s claims of club ownership.

In 2022, amidst the disputes, Kamba was elected chairman of the DeMbare Board of Trustees, with Sunday Chidzambwa as his deputy.

Eric Aisam was elected secretary, and Cremio Mapfumo as treasurer.

The 10-member Board of Trustees included Kamba, George, Moses Chunga, Clayton Munemo, Labani Kandi, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, and Ignatius Kapfunde.

The Board of Trustees never assumed control as Marriot contested their position through legal means.

Kamba eventually relinquished his post and retired.

Lifelong Footballers Trust chairman Francis Zimunya said Kamba spent his final years struggling on crutches as a result of injuries suffered during his playing years. Said Zimunya:

It’s sad that in Zimbabwe legends are not recognised by the people who are running the game. Kamba spent the remainder of his life disabled and I can blame that on neglect. It’s not Kamba alone in this predicament. We also have people like Sunday Chidzambwa, Murape Murape, and many others who have been injured in the line of duty and we pretend not to see the need for rehabilitation until someone ends up disabled. That is why we proposed to approach the Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre to provide current and former footballers with rehabilitation services. We continue to appeal to authorities to respect our legends.

Kamba was born on June 22, 1948, in Chinhoyi. He attended pre-school at Chakari Mine and later went to Manyaira Primary School in Marondera, where he began his football career.

He completed his secondary education at Monte Casino and St. Ignatius College, during which he played for Rhodesia Railways.

Kamba played for lower division team Mashonaland before achieving prominence at Dynamos from 1966 to 1976.

During his time at Dynamos, he played alongside notable players such as Sydney Dick, Alois Masikano, Lovemore Sam, Denver Mahachi, David Madondo, Lameck Mlambo, George Yoyo, Daniel Ncube, Shaw Handriade, and the legendary George Shaya.

Most of Kamba’s former teammates from that era are now deceased, leaving Marriot as the last surviving member of that generation.

Kamba later coached Dynamos in 1983, leading the team to win the league championship and the BAT trophy. His coaching staff included players like Japhet M’parutsa, Sunday Chidzambwa, and his late brother Misheck.

ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa and the late midfielder Hamid Dhana were also part of the successful team he coached.

