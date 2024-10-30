Businessman Kudzai Keita And Mother Killed In Car Crash

In a statement released on Monday evening, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that two individuals were killed and one person injured when a BMW, carrying two passengers, collided with a CAG bus that had 42 passengers on board.

The accident occurred shortly before 6 AM along Robert Mugabe Road in Harare, near ZRP Rhodesville. He said:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 29/10/24 at around 0542 hours along Robert Mugabe Road, Harare near ZRP Rhodesville. Two people were killed while one person was injured when a BMW vehicle with two passengers on board collided with a CAG bus carrying 42 passengers. The BMW vehicle had allegedly turned right in front of the oncoming bus. The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for post-mortem while the injured person is admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, a close friend of the well-known tycoon, Mushy Mzezuru, revealed that the businessman had recently received a prophecy indicating he would either die from a gunshot or in a car accident. He wrote on Facebook:

Unenge wakaudzwa chiporofita chekuti mazuva ako ekurarama ave mashoma, uchauraiwa either ne accident or gunshot. A few days later you have an accident you escape death.

Then you realise the seriousness of the matter, then your mother and your wife tell you let’s go to church on another day.

So your mother and wife are on the way with you to church, then a bus hits the car you have been driven by your wife, and your mother and yourself die on the spot.

The definition of nguva inenge yasvika and a definition of mubereki anomira newe despite everything you would have done in life. REST IN Peace Kudzai Keita and your mother. I pray your wife survives.

(You would have been given a prophecy that your days are numbered, and you will die either by an accident or a gunshot.

A few days later, you survive an accident, making you realise the seriousness of the prophecy. Then, your mother and wife suggest going to church another day.

On the way to church, a bus hits the car your wife is driving, and you and your mother die on the spot.

This is the definition of “your time has come” and of a parent standing by you despite everything you have done in life.

Rest in Peace Kudzai Keita and your mother. I pray your wife survives.)

