Presidential Guard, CIO Officers Accused Of Extorting Chinese Miner

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, on October 19, 2024, around midday, the group connived and proceeded to the Murodzi mining claim in Mazowe.

They allegedly ordered the miner Enjie Zhang and his 25 workers to gather and sit down in one place. Said the NPA in an outline of the charges:

Accused person one (Simbabure) and his accomplices ordered the complainant and the gathered mine workers to remain still as he would proceed to shoot them if they attempted to flee whilst showing a pistol which was placed on his waist. The accused persons ordered the complainant and his fellow Chinese nationals who were present, Jinliang Xue, Hang Hainglin and Shan Dong Zhou to produce their identity documents, mining certificates and work permits. Complainant and his Chinese counterparts produced their identity documents but failed to produce the mining certificates and work permits which they stated were in the custody of the company general manager, one identified as Hu, who was in Harare. The accused persons accused the complainant and his fellow workers of conducting illegal mining operations in the area and demanded US$2,000 cash from the Chinese nationals so that they could release them. They ordered the complainant to contact Hu so that she could bring the needed bribe money and the complainant complied.

The court heard that Simbabure communicated with Hu using the complainant’s phone to arrange for the bribe money to be delivered to Ngoshi.

Hu then contacted informant Godfrey Zambuko, who works for Holdenfield Investments in Harare, instructing him to go to Zimbabwe House and hand over the US$2,000 bribe to Ngoshi. Said the NPA:

Informant indeed proceeded to Zimbabwe House where he gave the US$2,000 bribe money to Ngoshi who is currently at large.

According to court papers, one Chinese national, Hang Hainglin, escaped from the mining site and went to a nearby mine also owned by Holdenfields Investments.

There, he was given US$1,000 by another Chinese national to deliver to the accused persons in exchange for their freedom. Said the prosecution:

Kelvinator Don Paricha, employed as a Chinese company interpreter, went to the accused persons and gave them US$800 which resulted in the release of the complainant and the other mine workers. The accused persons then drove off in their getaway motor vehicle.

On October 21, 2024, Simbabure called Godfrey Zambuko from his mobile phone, inviting him to Zimbabwe House to discuss the need for an additional bribe payment. Said the NPA:

On October 22, 2024, the informant then advised the President’s Department about the issue and the two went to Zimbabwe House where they met accused one and two leading to their arrest. Upon arrest the two accused persons implicated four accomplices who are still at large.

