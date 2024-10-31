Kelly Khumalo’s Sister Claims "Hitmen" Were After Her, Not Footballer Senzo Meyiwa

Throughout the trial, Kelly Khumalo’s name has frequently surfaced, with accusations of her involvement in Meyiwa’s murder.

In a recent appearance on Gagasi FM’s Fast Lane show, Zandile said she believed that Kelly was the intended victim of a hit.

Seeing that everyone has their theories around this matter, let me share mine. First, those guys are professional izinkabi (hitmen). If they were going to kill Senzo, they would have shot him the minute they walked into the house and then returned to shoot him to make sure he was dead. When Longwe Twala, who was inside the house at the time of the shooting, managed to push one of the alleged killers outside while Kelly ran into the bedroom, one of the guys followed Kelly, leaving Senzo, which proves to me that their target was Kelly, not Senzo.

In another interview with eNCA, Zandile suggested that Meyiwa’s widow, Mandisa Mkhize, could be behind the hit.

I’ve tried mentioning it to Brigadier Gininda, so I don’t know what he’s made out of it.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda is the leading investigating officer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. She said:

Who’s paying them? We all know that these people (the accused) are doing lousy jobs, some of them were dancers at some point and other miners. They don’t have that much capital to have these people (lawyers) representing them. Lawyers are ‘bad’, but they get paid at the end of the day. Who’s paying them?

Zandile Khumalo said she recently encountered Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the legal representative for Senzo’s murder accused, on a flight, implying that someone might be financing his legal defence. She said:

Mshololo stays in Durban, and flies to Joburg every time she has to represent accused number five. Who’s paying for the hotel (accommodation)? Who’s paying for her? Plus, she has a partner. If the police must follow the money trail, maybe something will come out, I don’t know.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is ongoing at the Pretoria High Court. Recently, Gininda continued his testimony, detailing the banking records of the accused.

All five men accused of the 2014 murder have pleaded not guilty.

More: Pindula News

