Policeman's Honda Fit Vehicle Hit By Train At Level Crossing
A police officer was injured when his vehicle, a Honda Fit, was hit by a train while attempting to pass a level crossing near Mabvuku, Harare on Wednesday.
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) on Thursday said that the police officer attempted to beat the train to the crossing point, resulting in the collision which left his car, badly damaged. Said NRZ:
A policeman was injured after his car was hit by a train while attempting to pass a level crossing near Mabvuku, Harare yesterday.Feedback
Indications are that he attempted to beat the train to the crossing point, resulting in the collision which left his car, a Honda Fit, badly damaged.
The NRZ reiterated its appeal for all road users to stop at all level crossings and only proceed after establishing that there is no train approaching.
