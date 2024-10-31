Policeman's Honda Fit Vehicle Hit By Train At Level Crossing

7 minutes ago Thu, 31 Oct 2024 14:34:22 GMT

A police officer was injured when his vehicle, a Honda Fit, was hit by a train while attempting to pass a level crossing near Mabvuku, Harare on Wednesday.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) on Thursday said that the police officer attempted to beat the train to the crossing point, resulting in the collision which left his car, badly damaged. Said NRZ: